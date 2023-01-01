100 Malawian kwachas to Swedish kronor

Convert MWK to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 mwk
0.96 sek

1.00000 MWK = 0.00959 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MWK to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0457587.06391.434351.658740.9650518.9864
1GBP1.1531411.206100.4061.654151.912921.1128321.8959
1USD0.956250.829187183.2551.37161.586170.922718.1558
1INR0.01148580.009959610.012011310.01647470.01905190.01108280.218075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Swedish Krona
1 MWK0.00959 SEK
5 MWK0.04793 SEK
10 MWK0.09586 SEK
20 MWK0.19172 SEK
50 MWK0.47929 SEK
100 MWK0.95859 SEK
250 MWK2.39647 SEK
500 MWK4.79295 SEK
1000 MWK9.58590 SEK
2000 MWK19.17180 SEK
5000 MWK47.92950 SEK
10000 MWK95.85900 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malawian Kwacha
1 SEK104.32000 MWK
5 SEK521.60000 MWK
10 SEK1043.20000 MWK
20 SEK2086.40000 MWK
50 SEK5216.00000 MWK
100 SEK10432.00000 MWK
250 SEK26080.00000 MWK
500 SEK52160.00000 MWK
1000 SEK104320.00000 MWK
2000 SEK208640.00000 MWK
5000 SEK521600.00000 MWK
10000 SEK1043200.00000 MWK