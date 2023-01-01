1 Malawian kwacha to Jersey pounds

Convert MWK to JEP

1 mwk
0.00 jep

1.00000 MWK = 0.00047 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.911151.51081.359651.332650.78792983.34518.6847
1 EUR1.097511.658111.492221.462580.8647591.471120.5065
1 AUD0.66190.60309810.8999520.8820810.5215355.166112.3674
1 CAD0.7354830.6701441.1111710.9801420.57950961.298913.7423

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Jersey pound
1 MWK0.00047 JEP
5 MWK0.00234 JEP
10 MWK0.00468 JEP
20 MWK0.00936 JEP
50 MWK0.02339 JEP
100 MWK0.04678 JEP
250 MWK0.11695 JEP
500 MWK0.23390 JEP
1000 MWK0.46780 JEP
2000 MWK0.93561 JEP
5000 MWK2.33902 JEP
10000 MWK4.67804 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 JEP2137.65000 MWK
5 JEP10688.25000 MWK
10 JEP21376.50000 MWK
20 JEP42753.00000 MWK
50 JEP106882.50000 MWK
100 JEP213765.00000 MWK
250 JEP534412.50000 MWK
500 JEP1068825.00000 MWK
1000 JEP2137650.00000 MWK
2000 JEP4275300.00000 MWK
5000 JEP10688250.00000 MWK
10000 JEP21376500.00000 MWK