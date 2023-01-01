1 Malawian kwacha to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MWK to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.01 hkd

1.00000 MWK = 0.00679 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MWK to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.04787.13841.434811.657690.965118.9221
1GBP1.153811.208100.5381.655441.91261.1135321.8318
1USD0.95510.827815183.22671.37041.583280.921718.0727
1INR0.0114760.00994650.012015410.01646590.01902370.01107460.21715

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MWK0.00679 HKD
5 MWK0.03397 HKD
10 MWK0.06795 HKD
20 MWK0.13590 HKD
50 MWK0.33974 HKD
100 MWK0.67949 HKD
250 MWK1.69872 HKD
500 MWK3.39743 HKD
1000 MWK6.79487 HKD
2000 MWK13.58974 HKD
5000 MWK33.97435 HKD
10000 MWK67.94870 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
100 HKD14717.00000 MWK
200 HKD29434.00000 MWK
300 HKD44151.00000 MWK
500 HKD73585.00000 MWK
1000 HKD147170.00000 MWK
2000 HKD294340.00000 MWK
2500 HKD367925.00000 MWK
3000 HKD441510.00000 MWK
4000 HKD588680.00000 MWK
5000 HKD735850.00000 MWK
10000 HKD1471700.00000 MWK
20000 HKD2943400.00000 MWK