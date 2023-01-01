1 Malawian kwacha to Danish kroner

Convert MWK to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.01 dkk

1.00000 MWK = 0.00618 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:31 UTC
MWK to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047387.17991.434961.657380.965218.9076
1GBP1.1536711.20825100.5781.655481.912091.1135221.8134
1USD0.954850.827643183.24251.370151.582530.921618.0537
1INR0.01147050.009942560.012013110.01645970.01901110.01107130.216881

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Danish Krone
1 MWK0.00618 DKK
5 MWK0.03089 DKK
10 MWK0.06178 DKK
20 MWK0.12357 DKK
50 MWK0.30892 DKK
100 MWK0.61783 DKK
250 MWK1.54458 DKK
500 MWK3.08916 DKK
1000 MWK6.17831 DKK
2000 MWK12.35662 DKK
5000 MWK30.89155 DKK
10000 MWK61.78310 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malawian Kwacha
1 DKK161.85700 MWK
5 DKK809.28500 MWK
10 DKK1618.57000 MWK
20 DKK3237.14000 MWK
50 DKK8092.85000 MWK
100 DKK16185.70000 MWK
250 DKK40464.25000 MWK
500 DKK80928.50000 MWK
1000 DKK161857.00000 MWK
2000 DKK323714.00000 MWK
5000 DKK809285.00000 MWK
10000 DKK1618570.00000 MWK