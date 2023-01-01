1 thousand Malawian kwachas to Argentine pesos

Convert MWK to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 mwk
303.71 ars

1.00000 MWK = 0.30371 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MWK to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.04787.1471.434231.655990.9649518.9046
1GBP1.15411.20825100.5691.655121.911031.1135521.8162
1USD0.95510.827643183.2351.369851.581650.9216518.056
1INR0.01147490.009943450.012014210.01645760.01900230.01107290.216928

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Argentine Peso
1 MWK0.30371 ARS
5 MWK1.51853 ARS
10 MWK3.03707 ARS
20 MWK6.07414 ARS
50 MWK15.18535 ARS
100 MWK30.37070 ARS
250 MWK75.92675 ARS
500 MWK151.85350 ARS
1000 MWK303.70700 ARS
2000 MWK607.41400 ARS
5000 MWK1518.53500 ARS
10000 MWK3037.07000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 ARS3.29265 MWK
5 ARS16.46325 MWK
10 ARS32.92650 MWK
20 ARS65.85300 MWK
50 ARS164.63250 MWK
100 ARS329.26500 MWK
250 ARS823.16250 MWK
500 ARS1646.32500 MWK
1000 ARS3292.65000 MWK
2000 ARS6585.30000 MWK
5000 ARS16463.25000 MWK
10000 ARS32926.50000 MWK