20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MVR to UAH at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
47.31 uah

1.00000 MVR = 2.36537 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MVR to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0468587.14241.434031.656410.964718.9059
1GBP1.1540711.2082100.5741.655051.911711.1133321.8199
1USD0.95520.827678183.24251.369851.582280.921518.0598
1INR0.01147550.009942970.012013110.01645610.01900810.01107010.216954

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MVR2.36537 UAH
5 MVR11.82685 UAH
10 MVR23.65370 UAH
20 MVR47.30740 UAH
50 MVR118.26850 UAH
100 MVR236.53700 UAH
250 MVR591.34250 UAH
500 MVR1182.68500 UAH
1000 MVR2365.37000 UAH
2000 MVR4730.74000 UAH
5000 MVR11826.85000 UAH
10000 MVR23653.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UAH0.42277 MVR
5 UAH2.11383 MVR
10 UAH4.22767 MVR
20 UAH8.45534 MVR
50 UAH21.13835 MVR
100 UAH42.27670 MVR
250 UAH105.69175 MVR
500 UAH211.38350 MVR
1000 UAH422.76700 MVR
2000 UAH845.53400 MVR
5000 UAH2113.83500 MVR
10000 UAH4227.67000 MVR