5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Singapore dollars

Convert MVR to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
0.44 sgd

1.00000 MVR = 0.08887 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:55 UTC
MVR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08887 SGD
5 MVR0.44436 SGD
10 MVR0.88871 SGD
20 MVR1.77743 SGD
50 MVR4.44357 SGD
100 MVR8.88713 SGD
250 MVR22.21783 SGD
500 MVR44.43565 SGD
1000 MVR88.87130 SGD
2000 MVR177.74260 SGD
5000 MVR444.35650 SGD
10000 MVR888.71300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.25220 MVR
5 SGD56.26100 MVR
10 SGD112.52200 MVR
20 SGD225.04400 MVR
50 SGD562.61000 MVR
100 SGD1125.22000 MVR
250 SGD2813.05000 MVR
500 SGD5626.10000 MVR
1000 SGD11252.20000 MVR
2000 SGD22504.40000 MVR
5000 SGD56261.00000 MVR
10000 SGD112522.00000 MVR