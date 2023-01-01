100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Singapore dollars

Convert MVR to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
8.89 sgd

1.00000 MVR = 0.08888 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:54 UTC
MVR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046887.12281.434061.656460.9647518.9138
1GBP1.1536711.2077100.5141.654491.911071.11321.821
1USD0.95530.82802183.22771.369951.58240.921618.0682
1INR0.01147810.009948850.012015210.01646030.01901290.01107320.217094

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08888 SGD
5 MVR0.44442 SGD
10 MVR0.88884 SGD
20 MVR1.77768 SGD
50 MVR4.44421 SGD
100 MVR8.88842 SGD
250 MVR22.22105 SGD
500 MVR44.44210 SGD
1000 MVR88.88420 SGD
2000 MVR177.76840 SGD
5000 MVR444.42100 SGD
10000 MVR888.84200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.25060 MVR
5 SGD56.25300 MVR
10 SGD112.50600 MVR
20 SGD225.01200 MVR
50 SGD562.53000 MVR
100 SGD1125.06000 MVR
250 SGD2812.65000 MVR
500 SGD5625.30000 MVR
1000 SGD11250.60000 MVR
2000 SGD22501.20000 MVR
5000 SGD56253.00000 MVR
10000 SGD112506.00000 MVR