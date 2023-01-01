5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Omani rials

5 mvr
0.125 omr

1.00000 MVR = 0.02490 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:40 UTC
MVR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Omani Rial
1 MVR0.02490 OMR
5 MVR0.12451 OMR
10 MVR0.24903 OMR
20 MVR0.49805 OMR
50 MVR1.24513 OMR
100 MVR2.49027 OMR
250 MVR6.22567 OMR
500 MVR12.45135 OMR
1000 MVR24.90270 OMR
2000 MVR49.80540 OMR
5000 MVR124.51350 OMR
10000 MVR249.02700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 OMR40.15640 MVR
5 OMR200.78200 MVR
10 OMR401.56400 MVR
20 OMR803.12800 MVR
50 OMR2007.82000 MVR
100 OMR4015.64000 MVR
250 OMR10039.10000 MVR
500 OMR20078.20000 MVR
1000 OMR40156.40000 MVR
2000 OMR80312.80000 MVR
5000 OMR200782.00000 MVR
10000 OMR401564.00000 MVR