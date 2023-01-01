250 Maldivian rufiyaas to Nigerian nairas
Convert MVR to NGN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Nigerian Naira
|1 MVR
|49.56150 NGN
|5 MVR
|247.80750 NGN
|10 MVR
|495.61500 NGN
|20 MVR
|991.23000 NGN
|50 MVR
|2478.07500 NGN
|100 MVR
|4956.15000 NGN
|250 MVR
|12390.37500 NGN
|500 MVR
|24780.75000 NGN
|1000 MVR
|49561.50000 NGN
|2000 MVR
|99123.00000 NGN
|5000 MVR
|247807.50000 NGN
|10000 MVR
|495615.00000 NGN