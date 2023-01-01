100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MVR to KWD at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
2.000 kwd

1.00000 MVR = 0.02000 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:25 UTC
MVR to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MVR0.02000 KWD
5 MVR0.10001 KWD
10 MVR0.20003 KWD
20 MVR0.40005 KWD
50 MVR1.00013 KWD
100 MVR2.00026 KWD
250 MVR5.00065 KWD
500 MVR10.00130 KWD
1000 MVR20.00260 KWD
2000 MVR40.00520 KWD
5000 MVR100.01300 KWD
10000 MVR200.02600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KWD49.99350 MVR
5 KWD249.96750 MVR
10 KWD499.93500 MVR
20 KWD999.87000 MVR
50 KWD2499.67500 MVR
100 KWD4999.35000 MVR
250 KWD12498.37500 MVR
500 KWD24996.75000 MVR
1000 KWD49993.50000 MVR
2000 KWD99987.00000 MVR
5000 KWD249967.50000 MVR
10000 KWD499935.00000 MVR