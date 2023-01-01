1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Japanese yen

Convert MVR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 mvr
9653 jpy

1.00000 MVR = 9.65265 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:21 UTC
MVR to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046487.09711.434671.660290.964918.9158
1GBP1.1532711.20675100.4441.654511.914721.1127921.8144
1USD0.955650.828672183.2351.371051.586670.922118.077
1INR0.01148140.009955810.012014210.0164720.01906260.01107830.21718

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Japanese Yen
1 MVR9.65265 JPY
5 MVR48.26325 JPY
10 MVR96.52650 JPY
20 MVR193.05300 JPY
50 MVR482.63250 JPY
100 MVR965.26500 JPY
250 MVR2413.16250 JPY
500 MVR4826.32500 JPY
1000 MVR9652.65000 JPY
2000 MVR19305.30000 JPY
5000 MVR48263.25000 JPY
10000 MVR96526.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 JPY10.35980 MVR
1000 JPY103.59800 MVR
1500 JPY155.39700 MVR
2000 JPY207.19600 MVR
3000 JPY310.79400 MVR
5000 JPY517.99000 MVR
5400 JPY559.42920 MVR
10000 JPY1035.98000 MVR
15000 JPY1553.97000 MVR
20000 JPY2071.96000 MVR
25000 JPY2589.95000 MVR
30000 JPY3107.94000 MVR