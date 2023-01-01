20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MVR to IDR at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
20,226.40 idr

1.00000 MVR = 1011.32000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:11 UTC
MVR to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MVR1011.32000 IDR
5 MVR5056.60000 IDR
10 MVR10113.20000 IDR
20 MVR20226.40000 IDR
50 MVR50566.00000 IDR
100 MVR101132.00000 IDR
250 MVR252830.00000 IDR
500 MVR505660.00000 IDR
1000 MVR1011320.00000 IDR
2000 MVR2022640.00000 IDR
5000 MVR5056600.00000 IDR
10000 MVR10113200.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IDR0.00099 MVR
5 IDR0.00494 MVR
10 IDR0.00989 MVR
20 IDR0.01978 MVR
50 IDR0.04944 MVR
100 IDR0.09888 MVR
250 IDR0.24720 MVR
500 IDR0.49440 MVR
1000 IDR0.98881 MVR
2000 IDR1.97761 MVR
5000 IDR4.94403 MVR
10000 IDR9.88807 MVR