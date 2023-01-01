10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Indonesian rupiahs
Convert MVR to IDR at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 MVR
|1011.32000 IDR
|5 MVR
|5056.60000 IDR
|10 MVR
|10113.20000 IDR
|20 MVR
|20226.40000 IDR
|50 MVR
|50566.00000 IDR
|100 MVR
|101132.00000 IDR
|250 MVR
|252830.00000 IDR
|500 MVR
|505660.00000 IDR
|1000 MVR
|1011320.00000 IDR
|2000 MVR
|2022640.00000 IDR
|5000 MVR
|5056600.00000 IDR
|10000 MVR
|10113200.00000 IDR