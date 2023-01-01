1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Aruban florins

Convert MVR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 mvr
117.08 awg

1.00000 MVR = 0.11708 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:41 UTC
MVR to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Aruban Florin
1 MVR0.11708 AWG
5 MVR0.58538 AWG
10 MVR1.17076 AWG
20 MVR2.34152 AWG
50 MVR5.85380 AWG
100 MVR11.70760 AWG
250 MVR29.26900 AWG
500 MVR58.53800 AWG
1000 MVR117.07600 AWG
2000 MVR234.15200 AWG
5000 MVR585.38000 AWG
10000 MVR1170.76000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AWG8.54144 MVR
5 AWG42.70720 MVR
10 AWG85.41440 MVR
20 AWG170.82880 MVR
50 AWG427.07200 MVR
100 AWG854.14400 MVR
250 AWG2135.36000 MVR
500 AWG4270.72000 MVR
1000 AWG8541.44000 MVR
2000 AWG17082.88000 MVR
5000 AWG42707.20000 MVR
10000 AWG85414.40000 MVR