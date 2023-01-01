10 thousand Mauritian rupees to South African rand

Convert MUR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
4344.42 zar

1.00000 MUR = 0.43444 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:35 UTC
MUR to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South African Rand
1 MUR0.43444 ZAR
5 MUR2.17221 ZAR
10 MUR4.34442 ZAR
20 MUR8.68884 ZAR
50 MUR21.72210 ZAR
100 MUR43.44420 ZAR
250 MUR108.61050 ZAR
500 MUR217.22100 ZAR
1000 MUR434.44200 ZAR
2000 MUR868.88400 ZAR
5000 MUR2172.21000 ZAR
10000 MUR4344.42000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZAR2.30180 MUR
5 ZAR11.50900 MUR
10 ZAR23.01800 MUR
20 ZAR46.03600 MUR
50 ZAR115.09000 MUR
100 ZAR230.18000 MUR
250 ZAR575.45000 MUR
500 ZAR1150.90000 MUR
1000 ZAR2301.80000 MUR
2000 ZAR4603.60000 MUR
5000 ZAR11509.00000 MUR
10000 ZAR23018.00000 MUR