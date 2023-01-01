10 Mauritian rupees to Panamanian balboas

Convert MUR to PAB at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.22 pab

1.00000 MUR = 0.02245 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:41 UTC
MUR to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 MUR0.02245 PAB
5 MUR0.11223 PAB
10 MUR0.22447 PAB
20 MUR0.44893 PAB
50 MUR1.12234 PAB
100 MUR2.24467 PAB
250 MUR5.61167 PAB
500 MUR11.22335 PAB
1000 MUR22.44670 PAB
2000 MUR44.89340 PAB
5000 MUR112.23350 PAB
10000 MUR224.46700 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mauritian Rupee
1 PAB44.55000 MUR
5 PAB222.75000 MUR
10 PAB445.50000 MUR
20 PAB891.00000 MUR
50 PAB2227.50000 MUR
100 PAB4455.00000 MUR
250 PAB11137.50000 MUR
500 PAB22275.00000 MUR
1000 PAB44550.00000 MUR
2000 PAB89100.00000 MUR
5000 PAB222750.00000 MUR
10000 PAB445500.00000 MUR