1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars
Convert MUR to KWD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
|1 KWD
|144.07700 MUR
|5 KWD
|720.38500 MUR
|10 KWD
|1440.77000 MUR
|20 KWD
|2881.54000 MUR
|50 KWD
|7203.85000 MUR
|100 KWD
|14407.70000 MUR
|250 KWD
|36019.25000 MUR
|500 KWD
|72038.50000 MUR
|1000 KWD
|144077.00000 MUR
|2000 KWD
|288154.00000 MUR
|5000 KWD
|720385.00000 MUR
|10000 KWD
|1440770.00000 MUR