1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MUR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
6.941 kwd

1.00000 MUR = 0.00694 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:7 UTC
MUR to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MUR0.00694 KWD
5 MUR0.03470 KWD
10 MUR0.06941 KWD
20 MUR0.13881 KWD
50 MUR0.34704 KWD
100 MUR0.69407 KWD
250 MUR1.73518 KWD
500 MUR3.47037 KWD
1000 MUR6.94074 KWD
2000 MUR13.88148 KWD
5000 MUR34.70370 KWD
10000 MUR69.40740 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KWD144.07700 MUR
5 KWD720.38500 MUR
10 KWD1440.77000 MUR
20 KWD2881.54000 MUR
50 KWD7203.85000 MUR
100 KWD14407.70000 MUR
250 KWD36019.25000 MUR
500 KWD72038.50000 MUR
1000 KWD144077.00000 MUR
2000 KWD288154.00000 MUR
5000 KWD720385.00000 MUR
10000 KWD1440770.00000 MUR