5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Omani rials

Convert MRU to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 mru
0.050 omr

1.00000 MRU = 0.01003 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:12 UTC
MRU to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Omani Rial
1 MRU0.01003 OMR
5 MRU0.05013 OMR
10 MRU0.10026 OMR
20 MRU0.20051 OMR
50 MRU0.50128 OMR
100 MRU1.00257 OMR
250 MRU2.50643 OMR
500 MRU5.01285 OMR
1000 MRU10.02570 OMR
2000 MRU20.05140 OMR
5000 MRU50.12850 OMR
10000 MRU100.25700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 OMR99.74410 MRU
5 OMR498.72050 MRU
10 OMR997.44100 MRU
20 OMR1994.88200 MRU
50 OMR4987.20500 MRU
100 OMR9974.41000 MRU
250 OMR24936.02500 MRU
500 OMR49872.05000 MRU
1000 OMR99744.10000 MRU
2000 OMR199488.20000 MRU
5000 OMR498720.50000 MRU
10000 OMR997441.00000 MRU