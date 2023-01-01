2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Omani rials
Convert MRU to OMR at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 OMR
|99.74410 MRU
|5 OMR
|498.72050 MRU
|10 OMR
|997.44100 MRU
|20 OMR
|1994.88200 MRU
|50 OMR
|4987.20500 MRU
|100 OMR
|9974.41000 MRU
|250 OMR
|24936.02500 MRU
|500 OMR
|49872.05000 MRU
|1000 OMR
|99744.10000 MRU
|2000 OMR
|199488.20000 MRU
|5000 OMR
|498720.50000 MRU
|10000 OMR
|997441.00000 MRU