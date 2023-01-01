2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jersey pounds

Convert MRU to JEP at the real exchange rate

2,000 mru
39.31 jep

1.00000 MRU = 0.01966 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
1 EUR10.86451.097691.46791.49231.658010.959818.8796
1 GBP1.1567411.2696105.8011.726151.917821.1102421.8381
1 USD0.911050.78765183.33451.35961.510570.874517.2008
1 INR0.01093280.009451660.011999810.0163150.01812660.01049390.206407

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jersey pound
1 MRU0.01966 JEP
5 MRU0.09829 JEP
10 MRU0.19657 JEP
20 MRU0.39314 JEP
50 MRU0.98286 JEP
100 MRU1.96571 JEP
250 MRU4.91427 JEP
500 MRU9.82855 JEP
1000 MRU19.65710 JEP
2000 MRU39.31420 JEP
5000 MRU98.28550 JEP
10000 MRU196.57100 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JEP50.87230 MRU
5 JEP254.36150 MRU
10 JEP508.72300 MRU
20 JEP1017.44600 MRU
50 JEP2543.61500 MRU
100 JEP5087.23000 MRU
250 JEP12718.07500 MRU
500 JEP25436.15000 MRU
1000 JEP50872.30000 MRU
2000 JEP101744.60000 MRU
5000 JEP254361.50000 MRU
10000 JEP508723.00000 MRU