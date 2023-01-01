500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Canadian dollars

Convert MRU to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 mru
17.85 cad

1.00000 MRU = 0.03570 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046687.11581.434681.660740.9639518.8925
1GBP1.1537411.20745100.5051.655171.915981.1121421.796
1USD0.95550.828192183.2371.37081.58680.921118.0513
1INR0.0114790.00994980.012013910.01646860.01906360.0110660.216866

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Canadian Dollar
1 MRU0.03570 CAD
5 MRU0.17849 CAD
10 MRU0.35698 CAD
20 MRU0.71396 CAD
50 MRU1.78489 CAD
100 MRU3.56979 CAD
250 MRU8.92447 CAD
500 MRU17.84895 CAD
1000 MRU35.69790 CAD
2000 MRU71.39580 CAD
5000 MRU178.48950 CAD
10000 MRU356.97900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CAD28.01280 MRU
5 CAD140.06400 MRU
10 CAD280.12800 MRU
20 CAD560.25600 MRU
50 CAD1400.64000 MRU
100 CAD2801.28000 MRU
250 CAD7003.20000 MRU
500 CAD14006.40000 MRU
1000 CAD28012.80000 MRU
2000 CAD56025.60000 MRU
5000 CAD140064.00000 MRU
10000 CAD280128.00000 MRU