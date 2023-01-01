1 Macanese pataca to Hong Kong dollars
Convert MOP to HKD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macanese patacas to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macanese Pataca
|100 HKD
|103.05200 MOP
|200 HKD
|206.10400 MOP
|300 HKD
|309.15600 MOP
|500 HKD
|515.26000 MOP
|1000 HKD
|1030.52000 MOP
|2000 HKD
|2061.04000 MOP
|2500 HKD
|2576.30000 MOP
|3000 HKD
|3091.56000 MOP
|4000 HKD
|4122.08000 MOP
|5000 HKD
|5152.60000 MOP
|10000 HKD
|10305.20000 MOP
|20000 HKD
|20610.40000 MOP