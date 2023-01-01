10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Samoan talas

Convert MNT to WST at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
8.02 wst

1.00000 MNT = 0.00080 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MNT to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046687.09981.434521.660480.9641518.91
1GBP1.15411.2078100.5151.655471.916231.1126321.8225
1USD0.95550.827952183.22171.370651.586550.9212518.068
1INR0.01148110.009948750.012016110.01646990.01906410.01106980.217107

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Samoan Tala
1 MNT0.00080 WST
5 MNT0.00401 WST
10 MNT0.00802 WST
20 MNT0.01603 WST
50 MNT0.04008 WST
100 MNT0.08015 WST
250 MNT0.20038 WST
500 MNT0.40076 WST
1000 MNT0.80152 WST
2000 MNT1.60304 WST
5000 MNT4.00759 WST
10000 MNT8.01518 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mongolian Tugrik
1 WST1247.63000 MNT
5 WST6238.15000 MNT
10 WST12476.30000 MNT
20 WST24952.60000 MNT
50 WST62381.50000 MNT
100 WST124763.00000 MNT
250 WST311907.50000 MNT
500 WST623815.00000 MNT
1000 WST1247630.00000 MNT
2000 WST2495260.00000 MNT
5000 WST6238150.00000 MNT
10000 WST12476300.00000 MNT