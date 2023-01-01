5000 Mongolian tugriks to Thai bahts

Convert MNT to THB at the real exchange rate

5000 mnt
53.43 thb

1.00000 MNT = 0.01069 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046787.10821.434761.660770.964418.9097
1GBP1.15411.20795100.5281.65581.916621.1129221.8228
1USD0.95540.827849183.22171.370751.586670.921418.066
1INR0.011480.009947510.012016110.01647110.01906560.01107160.217083

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Thai Baht
1 MNT0.01069 THB
5 MNT0.05343 THB
10 MNT0.10686 THB
20 MNT0.21372 THB
50 MNT0.53430 THB
100 MNT1.06860 THB
250 MNT2.67150 THB
500 MNT5.34300 THB
1000 MNT10.68600 THB
2000 MNT21.37200 THB
5000 MNT53.43000 THB
10000 MNT106.86000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mongolian Tugrik
1 THB93.58060 MNT
5 THB467.90300 MNT
10 THB935.80600 MNT
20 THB1871.61200 MNT
50 THB4679.03000 MNT
100 THB9358.06000 MNT
250 THB23395.15000 MNT
500 THB46790.30000 MNT
1000 THB93580.60000 MNT
2000 THB187161.20000 MNT
5000 THB467903.00000 MNT
10000 THB935806.00000 MNT