1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MNT to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 mnt
2.98 mad

1.00000 MNT = 0.00298 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54 UTC
MNT to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Moroccan Dirham
1 MNT0.00298 MAD
5 MNT0.01489 MAD
10 MNT0.02978 MAD
20 MNT0.05956 MAD
50 MNT0.14891 MAD
100 MNT0.29781 MAD
250 MNT0.74454 MAD
500 MNT1.48908 MAD
1000 MNT2.97815 MAD
2000 MNT5.95630 MAD
5000 MNT14.89075 MAD
10000 MNT29.78150 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MAD335.77900 MNT
5 MAD1678.89500 MNT
10 MAD3357.79000 MNT
20 MAD6715.58000 MNT
50 MAD16788.95000 MNT
100 MAD33577.90000 MNT
250 MAD83944.75000 MNT
500 MAD167889.50000 MNT
1000 MAD335779.00000 MNT
2000 MAD671558.00000 MNT
5000 MAD1678895.00000 MNT
10000 MAD3357790.00000 MNT