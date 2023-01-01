1 Mongolian tugrik to Jordanian dinars

Convert MNT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 mnt
0.000 jod

1.00000 MNT = 0.00020 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44 UTC
MNT to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Jordanian Dinar
1 MNT0.00020 JOD
5 MNT0.00102 JOD
10 MNT0.00204 JOD
20 MNT0.00409 JOD
50 MNT0.01022 JOD
100 MNT0.02044 JOD
250 MNT0.05109 JOD
500 MNT0.10218 JOD
1000 MNT0.20435 JOD
2000 MNT0.40870 JOD
5000 MNT1.02176 JOD
10000 MNT2.04352 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 JOD4893.51000 MNT
5 JOD24467.55000 MNT
10 JOD48935.10000 MNT
20 JOD97870.20000 MNT
50 JOD244675.50000 MNT
100 JOD489351.00000 MNT
250 JOD1223377.50000 MNT
500 JOD2446755.00000 MNT
1000 JOD4893510.00000 MNT
2000 JOD9787020.00000 MNT
5000 JOD24467550.00000 MNT
10000 JOD48935100.00000 MNT