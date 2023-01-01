5 Mongolian tugriks to Euros

Convert MNT to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.00 eur

1.00000 MNT = 0.00028 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046987.1271.435561.660960.964118.8426
1GBP1.1539311.20805100.5391.656541.916631.1125121.7431
1USD0.95520.82778183.22381.371251.586550.920917.9985
1INR0.01147750.009946440.012015810.01647670.01906360.01106530.216266

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Euro
1 MNT0.00028 EUR
5 MNT0.00138 EUR
10 MNT0.00275 EUR
20 MNT0.00551 EUR
50 MNT0.01377 EUR
100 MNT0.02753 EUR
250 MNT0.06883 EUR
500 MNT0.13766 EUR
1000 MNT0.27531 EUR
2000 MNT0.55063 EUR
5000 MNT1.37657 EUR
10000 MNT2.75314 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mongolian Tugrik
1 EUR3632.22000 MNT
5 EUR18161.10000 MNT
10 EUR36322.20000 MNT
20 EUR72644.40000 MNT
50 EUR181611.00000 MNT
100 EUR363222.00000 MNT
250 EUR908055.00000 MNT
500 EUR1816110.00000 MNT
1000 EUR3632220.00000 MNT
2000 EUR7264440.00000 MNT
5000 EUR18161100.00000 MNT
10000 EUR36322200.00000 MNT