5 Mongolian tugriks to Czech korunas

Convert MNT to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.03 czk

1.00000 MNT = 0.00675 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24 UTC
MNT to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.04787.13911.435441.660720.9641518.8368
1GBP1.153811.20805100.5431.656241.916171.1124421.7343
1USD0.95510.82778183.22741.3711.586170.9208517.9912
1INR0.01147590.009946010.012015310.01647290.01905830.01106430.216169

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MNT0.00675 CZK
5 MNT0.03373 CZK
10 MNT0.06747 CZK
20 MNT0.13494 CZK
50 MNT0.33734 CZK
100 MNT0.67469 CZK
250 MNT1.68672 CZK
500 MNT3.37344 CZK
1000 MNT6.74688 CZK
2000 MNT13.49376 CZK
5000 MNT33.73440 CZK
10000 MNT67.46880 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CZK148.21700 MNT
5 CZK741.08500 MNT
10 CZK1482.17000 MNT
20 CZK2964.34000 MNT
50 CZK7410.85000 MNT
100 CZK14821.70000 MNT
250 CZK37054.25000 MNT
500 CZK74108.50000 MNT
1000 CZK148217.00000 MNT
2000 CZK296434.00000 MNT
5000 CZK741085.00000 MNT
10000 CZK1482170.00000 MNT