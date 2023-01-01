5000 Mongolian tugriks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MNT to AED at the real exchange rate

5000 mnt
5.29 aed

1.00000 MNT = 0.00106 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MNT to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0471587.15211.435491.660690.96418.8259
1GBP1.1536711.20805100.5431.656061.915871.1121421.7186
1USD0.954950.82778183.22791.370851.585920.9205517.9782
1INR0.01147420.009945950.012015210.0164710.01905510.01106060.216012

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MNT0.00106 AED
5 MNT0.00529 AED
10 MNT0.01059 AED
20 MNT0.02117 AED
50 MNT0.05293 AED
100 MNT0.10587 AED
250 MNT0.26466 AED
500 MNT0.52932 AED
1000 MNT1.05865 AED
2000 MNT2.11730 AED
5000 MNT5.29325 AED
10000 MNT10.58650 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mongolian Tugrik
1 AED944.59600 MNT
5 AED4722.98000 MNT
10 AED9445.96000 MNT
20 AED18891.92000 MNT
50 AED47229.80000 MNT
100 AED94459.60000 MNT
250 AED236149.00000 MNT
500 AED472298.00000 MNT
1000 AED944596.00000 MNT
2000 AED1889192.00000 MNT
5000 AED4722980.00000 MNT
10000 AED9445960.00000 MNT