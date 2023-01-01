1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Russian rubles

1.00000 MMK = 0.04767 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13 UTC
Top currencies

1EUR10.86681.047687.18981.436151.662460.9646518.8276
1GBP1.1536711.2086100.5891.656871.917961.1128921.7211
1USD0.954550.827404183.22811.37091.586920.9208517.9721
1INR0.01146920.00994140.012015210.01647160.01906720.01106420.215938

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Russian Ruble
1 MMK0.04767 RUB
5 MMK0.23833 RUB
10 MMK0.47667 RUB
20 MMK0.95333 RUB
50 MMK2.38333 RUB
100 MMK4.76667 RUB
250 MMK11.91667 RUB
500 MMK23.83335 RUB
1000 MMK47.66670 RUB
2000 MMK95.33340 RUB
5000 MMK238.33350 RUB
10000 MMK476.66700 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Myanma Kyat
1 RUB20.97900 MMK
5 RUB104.89500 MMK
10 RUB209.79000 MMK
20 RUB419.58000 MMK
50 RUB1048.95000 MMK
100 RUB2097.90000 MMK
250 RUB5244.75000 MMK
500 RUB10489.50000 MMK
1000 RUB20979.00000 MMK
2000 RUB41958.00000 MMK
5000 RUB104895.00000 MMK
10000 RUB209790.00000 MMK