5,000 Macedonian denars to US dollars

Convert MKD to USD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = $0.01710 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
MKD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 MKD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01770.0182
Low0.01710.0171
Average0.01740.0178
Change-2.66%-5.44%
1 MKD to USD stats

The performance of MKD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0177 and a 30 day low of 0.0171. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for MKD to USD was -2.66.

The performance of MKD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0182 and a 90 day low of 0.0171. This means the 90 day average was 0.0178. The change for MKD to USD was -5.44.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96310.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1031.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / US Dollar
1 MKD0.01710 USD
5 MKD0.08551 USD
10 MKD0.17103 USD
20 MKD0.34206 USD
50 MKD0.85514 USD
100 MKD1.71028 USD
250 MKD4.27570 USD
500 MKD8.55140 USD
1000 MKD17.10280 USD
2000 MKD34.20560 USD
5000 MKD85.51400 USD
10000 MKD171.02800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 USD58.47000 MKD
5 USD292.35000 MKD
10 USD584.70000 MKD
20 USD1,169.40000 MKD
50 USD2,923.50000 MKD
100 USD5,847.00000 MKD
250 USD14,617.50000 MKD
500 USD29,235.00000 MKD
1000 USD58,470.00000 MKD
2000 USD116,940.00000 MKD
5000 USD292,350.00000 MKD
10000 USD584,700.00000 MKD