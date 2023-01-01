10 Macedonian denars to Singapore dollars

Convert MKD to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 mkd
0.23 sgd

1.00000 MKD = 0.02340 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45 UTC
MKD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046487.09061.435241.660950.964418.7489
1GBP1.154211.2078100.5241.656621.917141.1131121.6408
1USD0.955650.827952183.22881.37161.58730.9216517.9175
1INR0.01148230.00994790.012015110.01647990.01907150.01107370.21528

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Singapore Dollar
1 MKD0.02340 SGD
5 MKD0.11698 SGD
10 MKD0.23397 SGD
20 MKD0.46794 SGD
50 MKD1.16985 SGD
100 MKD2.33969 SGD
250 MKD5.84923 SGD
500 MKD11.69845 SGD
1000 MKD23.39690 SGD
2000 MKD46.79380 SGD
5000 MKD116.98450 SGD
10000 MKD233.96900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 SGD42.74070 MKD
5 SGD213.70350 MKD
10 SGD427.40700 MKD
20 SGD854.81400 MKD
50 SGD2137.03500 MKD
100 SGD4274.07000 MKD
250 SGD10685.17500 MKD
500 SGD21370.35000 MKD
1000 SGD42740.70000 MKD
2000 SGD85481.40000 MKD
5000 SGD213703.50000 MKD
10000 SGD427407.00000 MKD