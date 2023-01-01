1 thousand Macedonian denars to New Zealand dollars

Convert MKD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 mkd
28.84 nzd

1.00000 MKD = 0.02884 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MKD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.047187.12171.435051.661010.964718.7224
1GBP1.1540711.20845100.5461.656181.916961.1133321.6073
1USD0.9550.827506183.20281.37051.586290.921317.8802
1INR0.01147820.009945650.012018810.01647180.01906540.01107290.214899

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / New Zealand Dollar
1 MKD0.02884 NZD
5 MKD0.14421 NZD
10 MKD0.28842 NZD
20 MKD0.57685 NZD
50 MKD1.44212 NZD
100 MKD2.88424 NZD
250 MKD7.21060 NZD
500 MKD14.42120 NZD
1000 MKD28.84240 NZD
2000 MKD57.68480 NZD
5000 MKD144.21200 NZD
10000 MKD288.42400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 NZD34.67120 MKD
5 NZD173.35600 MKD
10 NZD346.71200 MKD
20 NZD693.42400 MKD
50 NZD1733.56000 MKD
100 NZD3467.12000 MKD
250 NZD8667.80000 MKD
500 NZD17335.60000 MKD
1000 NZD34671.20000 MKD
2000 NZD69342.40000 MKD
5000 NZD173356.00000 MKD
10000 NZD346712.00000 MKD