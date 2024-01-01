1 thousand Macedonian denars to Australian dollars

Convert MKD to AUD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = A$0.02626 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
MKD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 MKD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02690.0270
Low0.02610.0261
Average0.02650.0265
Change-0.13%-1.31%
1 MKD to AUD stats

The performance of MKD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0269 and a 30 day low of 0.0261. This means the 30 day average was 0.0265. The change for MKD to AUD was -0.13.

The performance of MKD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0270 and a 90 day low of 0.0261. This means the 90 day average was 0.0265. The change for MKD to AUD was -1.31.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Australian Dollar
1 MKD0.02626 AUD
5 MKD0.13131 AUD
10 MKD0.26262 AUD
20 MKD0.52523 AUD
50 MKD1.31308 AUD
100 MKD2.62615 AUD
250 MKD6.56538 AUD
500 MKD13.13075 AUD
1000 MKD26.26150 AUD
2000 MKD52.52300 AUD
5000 MKD131.30750 AUD
10000 MKD262.61500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 AUD38.07860 MKD
5 AUD190.39300 MKD
10 AUD380.78600 MKD
20 AUD761.57200 MKD
50 AUD1,903.93000 MKD
100 AUD3,807.86000 MKD
250 AUD9,519.65000 MKD
500 AUD19,039.30000 MKD
1000 AUD38,078.60000 MKD
2000 AUD76,157.20000 MKD
5000 AUD190,393.00000 MKD
10000 AUD380,786.00000 MKD