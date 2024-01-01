1 Macedonian denar to Argentine pesos
Convert MKD to ARS at the real exchange rate
MKD to ARS conversion chart
1 MKD = 17.15030 ARS
0
|1 MKD to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.6189
|17.6189
|Low
|17.0635
|17.0635
|Average
|17.2973
|17.3002
|Change
|-0.77%
|0.25%
1 MKD to ARS stats
The performance of MKD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.6189 and a 30 day low of 17.0635. This means the 30 day average was 17.2973. The change for MKD to ARS was -0.77.
The performance of MKD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.6189 and a 90 day low of 17.0635. This means the 90 day average was 17.3002. The change for MKD to ARS was 0.25.
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Argentine Peso
|1 MKD
|17.15030 ARS
|5 MKD
|85.75150 ARS
|10 MKD
|171.50300 ARS
|20 MKD
|343.00600 ARS
|50 MKD
|857.51500 ARS
|100 MKD
|1,715.03000 ARS
|250 MKD
|4,287.57500 ARS
|500 MKD
|8,575.15000 ARS
|1000 MKD
|17,150.30000 ARS
|2000 MKD
|34,300.60000 ARS
|5000 MKD
|85,751.50000 ARS
|10000 MKD
|171,503.00000 ARS