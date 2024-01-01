10 Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

Convert MGA to UGX at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Ush0.7952 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
MGA to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 MGA to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80050.8224
Low0.78890.7889
Average0.79460.8069
Change-0.60%-2.54%
1 MGA to UGX stats

The performance of MGA to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8005 and a 30 day low of 0.7889. This means the 30 day average was 0.7946. The change for MGA to UGX was -0.60.

The performance of MGA to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8224 and a 90 day low of 0.7889. This means the 90 day average was 0.8069. The change for MGA to UGX was -2.54.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ugandan Shilling
1 MGA0.79523 UGX
5 MGA3.97616 UGX
10 MGA7.95231 UGX
20 MGA15.90462 UGX
50 MGA39.76155 UGX
100 MGA79.52310 UGX
250 MGA198.80775 UGX
500 MGA397.61550 UGX
1000 MGA795.23100 UGX
2000 MGA1,590.46200 UGX
5000 MGA3,976.15500 UGX
10000 MGA7,952.31000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 UGX1.25750 MGA
5 UGX6.28750 MGA
10 UGX12.57500 MGA
20 UGX25.15000 MGA
50 UGX62.87500 MGA
100 UGX125.75000 MGA
250 UGX314.37500 MGA
500 UGX628.75000 MGA
1000 UGX1,257.50000 MGA
2000 UGX2,515.00000 MGA
5000 UGX6,287.50000 MGA
10000 UGX12,575.00000 MGA