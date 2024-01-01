10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Thai bahts

Convert MGA to THB at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ฿0.007461 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
MGA to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

THB
1 MGA to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00760.0076
Low0.00730.0072
Average0.00740.0074
Change1.94%0.04%
1 MGA to THB stats

The performance of MGA to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0076 and a 30 day low of 0.0073. This means the 30 day average was 0.0074. The change for MGA to THB was 1.94.

The performance of MGA to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0076 and a 90 day low of 0.0072. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for MGA to THB was 0.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Thai Baht
1 MGA0.00746 THB
5 MGA0.03730 THB
10 MGA0.07461 THB
20 MGA0.14922 THB
50 MGA0.37305 THB
100 MGA0.74610 THB
250 MGA1.86524 THB
500 MGA3.73048 THB
1000 MGA7.46095 THB
2000 MGA14.92190 THB
5000 MGA37.30475 THB
10000 MGA74.60950 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malagasy Ariary
1 THB134.03100 MGA
5 THB670.15500 MGA
10 THB1,340.31000 MGA
20 THB2,680.62000 MGA
50 THB6,701.55000 MGA
100 THB13,403.10000 MGA
250 THB33,507.75000 MGA
500 THB67,015.50000 MGA
1000 THB134,031.00000 MGA
2000 THB268,062.00000 MGA
5000 THB670,155.00000 MGA
10000 THB1,340,310.00000 MGA