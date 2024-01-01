5 Malagasy ariaries to Saudi riyals

Ar1.000 MGA = SR0.0008091 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

1 MGA to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-1.31%-1.83%
1 MGA to SAR stats

The performance of MGA to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to SAR was -1.31.

The performance of MGA to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for MGA to SAR was -1.83.

Top currencies

1 USD10.9481.3970.791.6991.34218.1081.534
1 EUR1.05511.4740.8331.7921.41619.1021.618
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2160.96112.9631.098
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.921.942

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Saudi Riyal
1 MGA0.00081 SAR
5 MGA0.00405 SAR
10 MGA0.00809 SAR
20 MGA0.01618 SAR
50 MGA0.04045 SAR
100 MGA0.08091 SAR
250 MGA0.20227 SAR
500 MGA0.40454 SAR
1000 MGA0.80908 SAR
2000 MGA1.61816 SAR
5000 MGA4.04539 SAR
10000 MGA8.09078 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Malagasy Ariary
1 SAR1,235.98000 MGA
5 SAR6,179.90000 MGA
10 SAR12,359.80000 MGA
20 SAR24,719.60000 MGA
50 SAR61,799.00000 MGA
100 SAR123,598.00000 MGA
250 SAR308,995.00000 MGA
500 SAR617,990.00000 MGA
1000 SAR1,235,980.00000 MGA
2000 SAR2,471,960.00000 MGA
5000 SAR6,179,900.00000 MGA
10000 SAR12,359,800.00000 MGA