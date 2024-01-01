100 Malagasy ariaries to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MGA to LKR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Sr0.06267 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
MGA to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 MGA to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06410.0676
Low0.06260.0626
Average0.06340.0648
Change-2.05%-4.81%
1 MGA to LKR stats

The performance of MGA to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0641 and a 30 day low of 0.0626. This means the 30 day average was 0.0634. The change for MGA to LKR was -2.05.

The performance of MGA to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0676 and a 90 day low of 0.0626. This means the 90 day average was 0.0648. The change for MGA to LKR was -4.81.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MGA0.06267 LKR
5 MGA0.31333 LKR
10 MGA0.62666 LKR
20 MGA1.25332 LKR
50 MGA3.13330 LKR
100 MGA6.26659 LKR
250 MGA15.66647 LKR
500 MGA31.33295 LKR
1000 MGA62.66590 LKR
2000 MGA125.33180 LKR
5000 MGA313.32950 LKR
10000 MGA626.65900 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 LKR15.95760 MGA
5 LKR79.78800 MGA
10 LKR159.57600 MGA
20 LKR319.15200 MGA
50 LKR797.88000 MGA
100 LKR1,595.76000 MGA
250 LKR3,989.40000 MGA
500 LKR7,978.80000 MGA
1000 LKR15,957.60000 MGA
2000 LKR31,915.20000 MGA
5000 LKR79,788.00000 MGA
10000 LKR159,576.00000 MGA