10 Malagasy ariaries to Indian rupees

Convert MGA to INR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₹0.01819 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
MGA to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 MGA to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01840.0186
Low0.01810.0181
Average0.01830.0184
Change-0.90%-1.18%
1 MGA to INR stats

The performance of MGA to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0184 and a 30 day low of 0.0181. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for MGA to INR was -0.90.

The performance of MGA to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0186 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0184. The change for MGA to INR was -1.18.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Indian Rupee
1 MGA0.01819 INR
5 MGA0.09094 INR
10 MGA0.18188 INR
20 MGA0.36376 INR
50 MGA0.90939 INR
100 MGA1.81878 INR
250 MGA4.54695 INR
500 MGA9.09390 INR
1000 MGA18.18780 INR
2000 MGA36.37560 INR
5000 MGA90.93900 INR
10000 MGA181.87800 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 INR54.98180 MGA
5 INR274.90900 MGA
10 INR549.81800 MGA
20 INR1,099.63600 MGA
50 INR2,749.09000 MGA
100 INR5,498.18000 MGA
250 INR13,745.45000 MGA
300 INR16,494.54000 MGA
500 INR27,490.90000 MGA
600 INR32,989.08000 MGA
1000 INR54,981.80000 MGA
2000 INR109,963.60000 MGA
5000 INR274,909.00000 MGA
10000 INR549,818.00000 MGA
25000 INR1,374,545.00000 MGA
50000 INR2,749,090.00000 MGA
100000 INR5,498,180.00000 MGA
1000000 INR54,981,800.00000 MGA
1000000000 INR54,981,800,000.00000 MGA