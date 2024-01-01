10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Hungarian forints

Convert MGA to HUF at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Ft0.08375 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 MGA to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08380.0838
Low0.08090.0772
Average0.08220.0800
Change3.50%8.43%
View full history

1 MGA to HUF stats

The performance of MGA to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0838 and a 30 day low of 0.0809. This means the 30 day average was 0.0822. The change for MGA to HUF was 3.50.

The performance of MGA to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0838 and a 90 day low of 0.0772. This means the 90 day average was 0.0800. The change for MGA to HUF was 8.43.

Track market ratesView MGA to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1181.537
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.1041.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9681.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9271.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Hungarian Forint
1 MGA0.08375 HUF
5 MGA0.41876 HUF
10 MGA0.83751 HUF
20 MGA1.67503 HUF
50 MGA4.18757 HUF
100 MGA8.37514 HUF
250 MGA20.93785 HUF
500 MGA41.87570 HUF
1000 MGA83.75140 HUF
2000 MGA167.50280 HUF
5000 MGA418.75700 HUF
10000 MGA837.51400 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malagasy Ariary
2000 HUF23,880.20000 MGA
5000 HUF59,700.50000 MGA
10000 HUF119,401.00000 MGA
15000 HUF179,101.50000 MGA
20000 HUF238,802.00000 MGA
30000 HUF358,203.00000 MGA
40000 HUF477,604.00000 MGA
50000 HUF597,005.00000 MGA
60000 HUF716,406.00000 MGA
100000 HUF1,194,010.00000 MGA
150000 HUF1,791,015.00000 MGA
200000 HUF2,388,020.00000 MGA