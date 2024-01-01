10 Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris

Convert MGA to GEL at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₾0.0005911 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 MGA to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-1.02%-0.20%
View full history

1 MGA to GEL stats

The performance of MGA to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for MGA to GEL was -1.02.

The performance of MGA to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for MGA to GEL was -0.20.

Track market ratesView MGA to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34218.1181.536
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.1051.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9691.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9281.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Georgian Lari
1 MGA0.00059 GEL
5 MGA0.00296 GEL
10 MGA0.00591 GEL
20 MGA0.01182 GEL
50 MGA0.02956 GEL
100 MGA0.05911 GEL
250 MGA0.14778 GEL
500 MGA0.29556 GEL
1000 MGA0.59112 GEL
2000 MGA1.18224 GEL
5000 MGA2.95561 GEL
10000 MGA5.91122 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malagasy Ariary
1 GEL1,691.70000 MGA
5 GEL8,458.50000 MGA
10 GEL16,917.00000 MGA
20 GEL33,834.00000 MGA
50 GEL84,585.00000 MGA
100 GEL169,170.00000 MGA
250 GEL422,925.00000 MGA
500 GEL845,850.00000 MGA
1000 GEL1,691,700.00000 MGA
2000 GEL3,383,400.00000 MGA
5000 GEL8,458,500.00000 MGA
10000 GEL16,917,000.00000 MGA