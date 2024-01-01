2,000 Malagasy ariaries to Egyptian pounds

Convert MGA to EGP at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = E£0.01072 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 MGA to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01070.0108
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01060.0107
Change0.78%0.01%
View full history

1 MGA to EGP stats

The performance of MGA to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0107 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for MGA to EGP was 0.78.

The performance of MGA to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0108 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for MGA to EGP was 0.01.

Track market ratesView MGA to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1191.536
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.1061.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9711.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9291.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Egyptian Pound
1 MGA0.01072 EGP
5 MGA0.05358 EGP
10 MGA0.10716 EGP
20 MGA0.21431 EGP
50 MGA0.53579 EGP
100 MGA1.07157 EGP
250 MGA2.67893 EGP
500 MGA5.35785 EGP
1000 MGA10.71570 EGP
2000 MGA21.43140 EGP
5000 MGA53.57850 EGP
10000 MGA107.15700 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 EGP93.32130 MGA
5 EGP466.60650 MGA
10 EGP933.21300 MGA
20 EGP1,866.42600 MGA
50 EGP4,666.06500 MGA
100 EGP9,332.13000 MGA
250 EGP23,330.32500 MGA
500 EGP46,660.65000 MGA
1000 EGP93,321.30000 MGA
2000 EGP186,642.60000 MGA
5000 EGP466,606.50000 MGA
10000 EGP933,213.00000 MGA