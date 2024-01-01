2,000 Malagasy ariaries to Swiss francs

Convert MGA to CHF at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = SFr.0.0001904 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
MGA to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 MGA to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.78%2.27%
1 MGA to CHF stats

The performance of MGA to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to CHF was 0.78.

The performance of MGA to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for MGA to CHF was 2.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1191.536
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.1051.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.971.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76712.1531.69922.9251.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Swiss Franc
1 MGA0.00019 CHF
5 MGA0.00095 CHF
10 MGA0.00190 CHF
20 MGA0.00381 CHF
50 MGA0.00952 CHF
100 MGA0.01904 CHF
250 MGA0.04761 CHF
500 MGA0.09521 CHF
1000 MGA0.19042 CHF
2000 MGA0.38085 CHF
5000 MGA0.95212 CHF
10000 MGA1.90424 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malagasy Ariary
1 CHF5,251.43000 MGA
5 CHF26,257.15000 MGA
10 CHF52,514.30000 MGA
20 CHF105,028.60000 MGA
50 CHF262,571.50000 MGA
100 CHF525,143.00000 MGA
250 CHF1,312,857.50000 MGA
500 CHF2,625,715.00000 MGA
1000 CHF5,251,430.00000 MGA
2000 CHF10,502,860.00000 MGA
5000 CHF26,257,150.00000 MGA
10000 CHF52,514,300.00000 MGA