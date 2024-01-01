100 Malagasy ariaries to Aruban florins

Convert MGA to AWG

Ar1.000 MGA = ƒ0.0003858 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate
MGA to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 MGA to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-1.14%-1.74%
1 MGA to AWG stats

The performance of MGA to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for MGA to AWG was -1.14.

The performance of MGA to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for MGA to AWG was -1.74.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Aruban Florin
1 MGA0.00039 AWG
5 MGA0.00193 AWG
10 MGA0.00386 AWG
20 MGA0.00772 AWG
50 MGA0.01929 AWG
100 MGA0.03858 AWG
250 MGA0.09644 AWG
500 MGA0.19288 AWG
1000 MGA0.38576 AWG
2000 MGA0.77153 AWG
5000 MGA1.92882 AWG
10000 MGA3.85763 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malagasy Ariary
1 AWG2,592.27000 MGA
5 AWG12,961.35000 MGA
10 AWG25,922.70000 MGA
20 AWG51,845.40000 MGA
50 AWG129,613.50000 MGA
100 AWG259,227.00000 MGA
250 AWG648,067.50000 MGA
500 AWG1,296,135.00000 MGA
1000 AWG2,592,270.00000 MGA
2000 AWG5,184,540.00000 MGA
5000 AWG12,961,350.00000 MGA
10000 AWG25,922,700.00000 MGA