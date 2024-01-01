100 Malagasy ariaries to Argentine pesos

Convert MGA to ARS at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = $0.2161 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 MGA to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21660.2166
Low0.21420.2073
Average0.21510.2130
Change0.82%4.24%
View full history

1 MGA to ARS stats

The performance of MGA to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2166 and a 30 day low of 0.2142. This means the 30 day average was 0.2151. The change for MGA to ARS was 0.82.

The performance of MGA to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2166 and a 90 day low of 0.2073. This means the 90 day average was 0.2130. The change for MGA to ARS was 4.24.

Track market ratesView MGA to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.121.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1081.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.971.099
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1521.69922.9281.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Argentine Peso
1 MGA0.21611 ARS
5 MGA1.08054 ARS
10 MGA2.16109 ARS
20 MGA4.32218 ARS
50 MGA10.80545 ARS
100 MGA21.61090 ARS
250 MGA54.02725 ARS
500 MGA108.05450 ARS
1000 MGA216.10900 ARS
2000 MGA432.21800 ARS
5000 MGA1,080.54500 ARS
10000 MGA2,161.09000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 ARS4.62730 MGA
5 ARS23.13650 MGA
10 ARS46.27300 MGA
20 ARS92.54600 MGA
50 ARS231.36500 MGA
100 ARS462.73000 MGA
250 ARS1,156.82500 MGA
500 ARS2,313.65000 MGA
1000 ARS4,627.30000 MGA
2000 ARS9,254.60000 MGA
5000 ARS23,136.50000 MGA
10000 ARS46,273.00000 MGA