5 Moldovan leus to Ugandan shillings

Convert MDL to UGX at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Ush202.7 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 MDL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High206.9490215.4260
Low202.4290202.4290
Average204.7604209.5877
Change-1.79%-5.05%
View full history

1 MDL to UGX stats

The performance of MDL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 206.9490 and a 30 day low of 202.4290. This means the 30 day average was 204.7604. The change for MDL to UGX was -1.79.

The performance of MDL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 215.4260 and a 90 day low of 202.4290. This means the 90 day average was 209.5877. The change for MDL to UGX was -5.05.

Track market ratesView MDL to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1231.3971.53684.3721.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.931.7681.944106.7522.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6550.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97311.160.3931.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 MDL202.67200 UGX
5 MDL1,013.36000 UGX
10 MDL2,026.72000 UGX
20 MDL4,053.44000 UGX
50 MDL10,133.60000 UGX
100 MDL20,267.20000 UGX
250 MDL50,668.00000 UGX
500 MDL101,336.00000 UGX
1000 MDL202,672.00000 UGX
2000 MDL405,344.00000 UGX
5000 MDL1,013,360.00000 UGX
10000 MDL2,026,720.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 UGX0.00493 MDL
5 UGX0.02467 MDL
10 UGX0.04934 MDL
20 UGX0.09868 MDL
50 UGX0.24670 MDL
100 UGX0.49341 MDL
250 UGX1.23352 MDL
500 UGX2.46704 MDL
1000 UGX4.93408 MDL
2000 UGX9.86816 MDL
5000 UGX24.67040 MDL
10000 UGX49.34080 MDL