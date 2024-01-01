10 thousand Moldovan leus to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MDL to PEN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = S/.0.2087 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
MDL to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 MDL to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21260.2201
Low0.20870.2087
Average0.21100.2139
Change-1.56%-3.34%
1 MDL to PEN stats

The performance of MDL to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2126 and a 30 day low of 0.2087. This means the 30 day average was 0.2110. The change for MDL to PEN was -1.56.

The performance of MDL to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2201 and a 90 day low of 0.2087. This means the 90 day average was 0.2139. The change for MDL to PEN was -3.34.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MDL0.20869 PEN
5 MDL1.04346 PEN
10 MDL2.08693 PEN
20 MDL4.17386 PEN
50 MDL10.43465 PEN
100 MDL20.86930 PEN
250 MDL52.17325 PEN
500 MDL104.34650 PEN
1000 MDL208.69300 PEN
2000 MDL417.38600 PEN
5000 MDL1,043.46500 PEN
10000 MDL2,086.93000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moldovan Leu
1 PEN4.79174 MDL
5 PEN23.95870 MDL
10 PEN47.91740 MDL
20 PEN95.83480 MDL
50 PEN239.58700 MDL
100 PEN479.17400 MDL
250 PEN1,197.93500 MDL
500 PEN2,395.87000 MDL
1000 PEN4,791.74000 MDL
2000 PEN9,583.48000 MDL
5000 PEN23,958.70000 MDL
10000 PEN47,917.40000 MDL