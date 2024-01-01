10 Moldovan leus to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MDL to GHS at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = GH¢0.8601 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
MDL to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 MDL to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92700.9270
Low0.86010.8601
Average0.90520.9025
Change-4.79%-3.50%
1 MDL to GHS stats

The performance of MDL to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9270 and a 30 day low of 0.8601. This means the 30 day average was 0.9052. The change for MDL to GHS was -4.79.

The performance of MDL to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9270 and a 90 day low of 0.8601. This means the 90 day average was 0.9025. The change for MDL to GHS was -3.50.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MDL0.86015 GHS
5 MDL4.30073 GHS
10 MDL8.60147 GHS
20 MDL17.20294 GHS
50 MDL43.00735 GHS
100 MDL86.01470 GHS
250 MDL215.03675 GHS
500 MDL430.07350 GHS
1000 MDL860.14700 GHS
2000 MDL1,720.29400 GHS
5000 MDL4,300.73500 GHS
10000 MDL8,601.47000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moldovan Leu
1 GHS1.16259 MDL
5 GHS5.81295 MDL
10 GHS11.62590 MDL
20 GHS23.25180 MDL
50 GHS58.12950 MDL
100 GHS116.25900 MDL
250 GHS290.64750 MDL
500 GHS581.29500 MDL
1000 GHS1,162.59000 MDL
2000 GHS2,325.18000 MDL
5000 GHS5,812.95000 MDL
10000 GHS11,625.90000 MDL